Riverdale star Mark Consuelos congratulates son on joining cast

Riverdale star Mark Consuelos has congratulated his son Michael on joining the cast of the hit show.

The actor, who plays Hiram Lodge on the teen drama, said he was delighted that his son will play a younger version of his character in a flashback episode.

Bucket list moment for Mom and Dad. Congrats to my son Michael on being cast as the younger (and much better and handsomer) Hiram.. We are so proud. Love you MJC #riverdale #bucketlist A post shared by Mark Consuelos (@instasuelos) on Aug 11, 2018 at 1:00pm PDT

He wrote on Instagram: “Bucket list moment for Mom and Dad. Congrats to my son Michael on being cast as the younger (and much better and handsomer) Hiram.

“We are so proud. Love you MJC.”

Mark’s wife Kelly Ripa, who is a popular US talk show host, also shared her excitement, writing: “Congrats Michael on being cast as young Hiram Lodge on @thecwriverdale.

Congrats Michael on being cast as young Hiram Lodge on @thecwriverdale however @instasuelos and i would like to take this opportunity to remind you and your siblings that as your fiduciaries we are hereby entitled to 10% of all future earnings hereto wit, or something like that 😜⭐️ A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Aug 11, 2018 at 2:32pm PDT

“However @instasuelos and i would like to take this opportunity to remind you and your siblings that as your fiduciaries we are hereby entitled to 10% of all future earnings hereto wit, or something like that.”

Riverdale, which as on US network The CW, is available in the UK on Netflix.

