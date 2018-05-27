Rita Ora remembers DJ Avicii at BBC’s Biggest Weekend

Rita Ora paid tribute to DJ Avicii as she performed their song at the BBC’s Biggest Weekend festival.

The star, 27, looked emotional as she sang Lonely Together at the event in Swansea.

The Swedish DJ, known for his club anthems including Wake Me Up and Levels, died at the age of 28 in Oman in April.

"Thank you for singing that with me. It's always hard for me to sing that, so thank you so much for singing along." 💔@RitaOra's tribute to the late @Avicii at #BiggestWeekend pic.twitter.com/95jlAsT39W — BBC Music (@bbcmusic) May 27, 2018

As Ora performed in a stunning monochrome outfit, the words “Avicii 1989 – 2018” flashed on the screen behind her.

“Thank you,” she told the audience as the track ended.

“Thank you for singing that with me.

“It’s always hard for me to sing that, so thank you so much for singing along.”

- Press Association