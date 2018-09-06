Rita Ora praises fashion designer Philipp Plein

Rita Ora praised fashion designer Philipp Plein for “accepting people for who they are”.

The pair have worked together in the past and on Wednesday Ora presented Plein with the brand of the year prize at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards.

Ora congratulated him on the win and said he was “not afraid to take risks”.

She told the Press Association: “There’s no boundaries with Philip and that’s what I respect so much. He’s so creative and backs everything that he believes in to the fullest. His shows alone are phenomenal.

Rita Ora at the GQ Men of the Year Awards (Ian West/PA)

“His clothes really are timeless and I really enjoy wearing them and being part of his franchise and his brand.”

She praised him for “accepting people for who they are”.

German fashion designer Plein, the founder of the Phillip Plein International Group, said Ora has a “dangerous combination” of intelligence and talent.

He said: “She’s a stunning woman, she’s talented and she’s very intelligent so it’s a combination that is very dangerous. It’s hard to find.

“She is what she is and she’s not afraid to show character. There’s a lot of actors around us, she’s showing what she really is and that’s what makes her who she is.”

- Press Association