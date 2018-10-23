Rita Ora: Online trolls made me question my career in music

Rita Ora has said she questioned if she was in the right career after receiving abuse from online trolls.

The pop star revealed comments online took their toll on her mental health leaving her doubting her future in the industry.

Ora, 27, said she now only focuses on the positive aspects of social media and wants to inspire her fans to do the same.

She said: “It’s really difficult for people to remember that even though we may be on red carpets and we may be looking glamorous in magazines, we’re also human. Rita Ora revealed cruel online bullies made her question her future in music (Ian West/PA)

“To show that sense of reality really puts things in perspective. I choose to represent myself how I do, with my body or with how I dress, to show myself off.

“It’s my body and I feel extremely liberated when I do that and I get fans that tag me in photos of them copying and they are incredible, gorgeous, voluptuous women and I am like, ‘wow, this is great that I get to give someone this confidence’.

“Because that’s all I focus on – the positive side. When I used to focus on the negative side, nothing came of it. My mental health was really bad, I didn’t feel I was even doing the right job.

“In my head I was like, ‘what am I doing? I am living my dream’. But I had this sense of insecurity because people – haters – having that wider insecurity in themselves and they have to check themselves for that. I am speaking for a lot of people, me being a cyber-bullying victim myself.”

Ora is taking part in an anti cyber-bullying campaign alongside beauty company Coty, its brand Rimmel and The Cybersmile Foundation. Rita Ora is taking part in the #IWillNotBeDeleted campaign combating cyber-bullying (Coty/PA)

The #IWillNotBeDeleted campaign aims to combat cyber-bullying using an AI tool.

Ora is taking part in the project alongside British model Cara Delevingne.

She called Delevingne her “dream companion”, adding: “She is such a barrier breaker. When she came on the scene everyone called her the tom boy. She was beautiful, with bushy eyebrows and she was awkward. For me that was a next-level game changer.

“For her to do this campaign with me, we really are coming from all angles.”

Ora is releasing her second album, Phoenix, in November. She said the title of the record was inspired by her struggles since her debut album in 2012.

She said: “Phoenix has been a long time coming. I put my first album out in 2012, it’s been so long but Phoenix is really about coming up and still being here and showing that sense of strength and courage and work ethic that my mother taught me.

“And to show people this wasn’t easy, I didn’t get this overnight, I have been hustling for a very long time.

“It’s called Phoenix because I feel I have got that second chance to put out an album that is me, and I represent myself and rising from the ashes.”- Press Association