Rita Ora leaves little to the imagination on Instagram

Rita Ora left little to the imagination with her latest beach snap.

The singer, 27, posted a nude shot, against a sunset backdrop, on Instagram.

She captioned the shot Sundaze.

Some accused the Fifty Shades Freed actress of airbrushing the snap, while others said she looked “gorgeous” and “amazing”.

In another shot she looked as though she was eating the sun.

PAC-man 🙋🏼‍♀️

Ora recorded For You with Liam Payne for the latest Fifty Shades film, and also appears in the movie.
