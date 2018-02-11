Rita Ora leaves little to the imagination on Instagram

Rita Ora left little to the imagination with her latest beach snap.

The singer, 27, posted a nude shot, against a sunset backdrop, on Instagram.

She captioned the shot Sundaze.

Sundaze. A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Feb 11, 2018 at 6:40am PST

Some accused the Fifty Shades Freed actress of airbrushing the snap, while others said she looked “gorgeous” and “amazing”.

In another shot she looked as though she was eating the sun.

PAC-man 🙋🏼‍♀️ A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Feb 10, 2018 at 10:33am PST

Ora recorded For You with Liam Payne for the latest Fifty Shades film, and also appears in the movie.