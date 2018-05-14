Rita Ora backs campaign to get more women and girls into football

Rita Ora has said it is a “privilege” to be supporting a campaign to get more women and girls into football.

The singer has joined forces with Uefa, which will sponsor her tour, and she will in turn support its Together #WePlayStrong initiative to transform the image of football.

The European football governing body said it will attempt to make the sport more culturally relevant and aspirational for girls in their teenage years, which is where there is traditionally a large drop in numbers of those taking to the pitch.

Uefa said the campaign is its first ever pan-European drive, and is part of its five-year plan to make football the top sport for girls and women across Europe, as well as increasing investment.

Rita Ora (Uefa)

Ora said: “The values of Together #WePlayStrong centre not only around football but female empowerment and equality too, so I was 100% behind this campaign when I was approached to partner with Uefa.

“It’s a privilege to be part of such an inspiring initiative, driving home messages of acceptance, individuality and finding a place to belong.

“My message to any young girl that’s thinking of picking up a ball is to just go for it. Being part of a team inspires confidence, builds friendships and can be liberating.”

The 27-year-old pop star and actress is taking her The Girls Tour across 13 cities for her first European tour in five years.

Peter Willems, head of marketing and sponsorship activities at Uefa, said: “We’re excited to have Rita Ora on board with Together #WePlayStrong. We believe we’ve formed the perfect partnership that will help to grow the game across Europe for young girls.

“Our partnership will continue to evolve with dynamic surprises that will help connect Uefa to the world of young women through music, entertainment, fashion and sport.”

- Press Association