Rihanna steals the show at the Met Gala – again

Back to Showbiz Home

Rihanna once again stole the show with her choice of dress at the Met Gala.

The 30-year-old singer is co-chairing the event alongside Amal Clooney, Donatella Versace and Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

This year’s gala – one of the highlights of the fashion calendar – had a religious theme -Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

And Rihanna made the most of the theme – arriving on the red carpet dressed in a papal-inspired diamond encrusted dress complete with mitre-style hat.

The outfit featured an overskirt which split to reveal a mini skirt.

The stunning design – with matching jacket – came from the house of Maison Margiela.

It is not the first time Rihanna’s Met Gala outfit has caused a stir.

In 2015 she stole the headlines when wearing a giant, yellow, fur-lined cape on the red carpet.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Entertainment, World, Showbiz, MetGala, Rihanna, UK, Amal Clooney, Anna Wintour, Donatella Versace, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Maison Margiela, Met Gala, Rihanna, Vogue, story, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in Showbiz