Rihanna steals the show at the Met Gala – again
08/05/2018 - 01:29:03
Rihanna once again stole the show with her choice of dress at the Met Gala.
The 30-year-old singer is co-chairing the event alongside Amal Clooney, Donatella Versace and Vogue editor Anna Wintour.
This year’s gala – one of the highlights of the fashion calendar – had a religious theme -Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.
And Rihanna made the most of the theme – arriving on the red carpet dressed in a papal-inspired diamond encrusted dress complete with mitre-style hat.
.@rihanna, #MetGala Co-Chair, has arrived on the red carpet. #MetHeavenlyBodies pic.twitter.com/Gi8QupIpoM— The Met (@metmuseum) May 7, 2018
The outfit featured an overskirt which split to reveal a mini skirt.
The stunning design – with matching jacket – came from the house of Maison Margiela.
It is not the first time Rihanna’s Met Gala outfit has caused a stir.
In 2015 she stole the headlines when wearing a giant, yellow, fur-lined cape on the red carpet.
- Press Association
