Rihanna steals the show at the Met Gala – again

Rihanna once again stole the show with her choice of dress at the Met Gala.

The 30-year-old singer is co-chairing the event alongside Amal Clooney, Donatella Versace and Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

This year’s gala – one of the highlights of the fashion calendar – had a religious theme -Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

And Rihanna made the most of the theme – arriving on the red carpet dressed in a papal-inspired diamond encrusted dress complete with mitre-style hat.

The outfit featured an overskirt which split to reveal a mini skirt.

The stunning design – with matching jacket – came from the house of Maison Margiela.

It is not the first time Rihanna’s Met Gala outfit has caused a stir.

In 2015 she stole the headlines when wearing a giant, yellow, fur-lined cape on the red carpet.

- Press Association