Rihanna has posted a picture with unshaven legs and fans love her for it

Just when we though she couldn’t get any more loveable, Rihanna went and did it again with a series of selfies that have got fans saying they’re going to throw away their razors for good.

In three pictures shared in one Instagram post, the singer appears clad in a black fringed strappy top and tiger print bikini bottoms, bathed in sunlight with a blue sky background.

Without a stitch of make-up, the 30-year-old looks stunningly beautiful, but it’s her legs that fans have homed in on, and the fact that Rih has decided she doesn’t care if a smattering of leg hair is on show for all of her 62 million followers to see.

when u can’t wait for summer. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on May 2, 2018 at 10:37am PDT

Captioned ‘when u can’t wait for summer’, the picture has gained more than 3.4 million likes with fans adding comments like, ‘If Rihanna doesn’t shave, I won’t shave.’

Of course, having hairy legs shouldn’t be a reason for shame, whether you’re sunbathing or not, but it’s still great to see Rihanna displaying such a body positive attitude.

It’s not surprising, though, given she’s just announced a forthcoming lingerie collection, Savage X Fenty, that promises to be size inclusive because, as she says, ‘savages come in all shapes and sizes’.

my girl lulu rocking her @savagexfenty in category: #OnTheReg 11 dayz left til #SAVAGEX drops A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 30, 2018 at 10:01am PDT

The Bajan star also revealed this week in an interview how she copes with her own “fluctuating” body, which has been the subject of much scrutiny.

“You’ve just got to laugh at yourself, honestly. I mean, I know when I’m having a fat day and when I’ve lost weight. I accept all of the bodies,” she told US Vogue.

“I’m not built like a Victoria’s Secret girl, and I still feel very beautiful and confident in my lingerie.”

With summer approaching, Rihanna is proving that the only things you need to do to be ‘beach body ready’ are: 1. have a body and 2. go to the beach.

- Press Association