Rihanna appears as Edward Enninful’s first Vogue September issue cover star

Pop superstar Rihanna has been unveiled as the cover star for British Vogue’s September issue.

The Barbadian singer-songwriter, actress and businesswoman was photographed by acclaimed fashion photographer Nick Knight and styled by Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful for the forthcoming edition, widely considered the most important issue of the year.

Rihanna on British Vogue’s September issue (Nick Knight/British Vogue)

It is Enninful’s first September issue as editor-in-chief after he was named as Alexandra Shulman’s replacement in April last year. The December 2017 issue was his first in charge.

The colourful and creative cover sees Rihanna wearing bright orange gloves, a fuchsia pink mesh collar with a bow detail and a floral head-dress.

Her eyebrows were drawn on in a thin line and she wears a deep red shade of glossy lipstick, adding to her striking appearance.

Rihanna tweeted that she was “so honoured” to be on Enninful’s first September cover as she thanked him for considering her for the shoot.

In a second tweet featuring another picture from the fashion spread, Rihanna called photographer Nick Knight a legend, and remarked that she had finally got to work with him.

The edition, dubbed “the big fashion issue”, also includes interviews with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and Sir Elton John.

Enninful was appointed the first male editor of British Vogue in April last year, replacing Shulman after her 25 years in the role.

- Press Association
