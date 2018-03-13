Ricky Gervais rules out another David Brent film or series

Ricky Gervais has ruled out another TV series or film starring his character David Brent.

Gervais rose to fame playing the somewhat deluded but entertaining office manager in sitcom The Office in 2001, and his last appearance as Brent – now a sales rep and aspiring rock star – was in 2016 in mockumentary spin-off film Life On The Road.

The comedian told ITV’s Lorraine: “I don’t think I can do anything that big again, not a series or not a big movie.

“But I did really enjoy doing the gigs, so what I might do just to put it all to bed is record one of the concerts where David Brent plays live.

FYI#Humanity drops at midnight LA time. So, 8am UK etc. pic.twitter.com/MbBFS3gjoD — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) March 12, 2018

“I like David Brent and I feel a bit sorry for him. What I like about him is that he does try his hardest, he falls over but he gets back up and I quite admire that in somebody, even though you could be laughing at him.”

He added: “We’re all like David Brent. We all want to be loved and we all make a fool of ourselves, you’ve got to go, ‘Right, I’m going to do it, I’m going to make it.'”

Gervais, 56, also defended his penchant for poking fun at celebrities during his divisive stints hosting the Golden Globes in America.

“It’s strange, because I thought nothing of that,” he said.

“And I do think, those big awards shows in America, they hadn’t seen it before, that roasting that we do here all the time and amongst friends.

“I think they were taken aback a little bit, but again, if you can’t tease the richest, most beautiful people in the world, who can you tease?”

He added: “I mean, they’re doing OK, it wasn’t that devastating, I’m sure. I wasn’t trying to ruin their night – I was just making jokes and by the end of my stint they sort of got it and lightened up a bit.”

Gervais first hosted the Golden Globes in 2010 and has since taken the reigns another three times.

The TV and film star has just released Humanity on Netflix, his first new stand-up comedy special in seven years.