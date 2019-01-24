Richard Madden to present at Screen Actors Guild Awards

British drama star Richard Madden will take on presenting duties at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

The leading man, who featured in hit BBC series Bodyguard, will present an award at the ceremony in Los Angeles.

Madden won the Best Drama Performance honour at the National Television Awards.

He will be joined by newly announced presenters Alec Baldwin, Ricky Martin and Chris Pine at the 25th SAG event.

Matt Bomer, Awkwafina, Laverne Cox, Tracy Morgan and Keri Russell have also been named as presenters.

Stars including Tom Hanks, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have already been announced.

Crazy Rich Asians, will go head to head with A Star Is Born, Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman and Bohemian Rhapsody in the outstanding performance by a cast category.

Mahershala Ali, Timothee Chalamet in Beautiful Boy, Adam Driver, Sam Elliott and Richard E Grant will compete for best supporting role.

The female category is between Amy Adams for Vice, Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place, Margot Robbie in Mary Queen Of Scots, and Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz for The Favourite.

Cooper faces Christian Bale or the outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role prize.

Cooper is recognised for A Star Is Born, while Bale is nominated for his turn in Vice.

They will be up against Bohemian Rhapsody’s Malek, Green Book’s Viggo Mortensen and BlacKkKlansman’s Washington.

In the female category, Blunt is recognised for Mary Poppins Returns, alongside The Wife’s Glenn Close, Olivia Colman in The Favourite, Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born and Melissa McCarthy in Can You Ever Forgive Me?

The 2019 SAG Awards will take place in Los Angeles on January 27.

- Press Association