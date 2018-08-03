Richard Lewis celebrates ‘miracle’ of being 24 years sober

Curb Your Enthusiasm star Richard Lewis has said it is “a miracle” he is alive as he prepares to celebrate 24 years of sobriety.

The actor, 71, is also famous for starring in Leaving Las Vegas, 7th Heaven and Robin Hood: Men In Tights.

He shared an old black and white photograph of himself on Twitter and wrote: “If I make it to midnight, Aug 4th, I’m sober 24 years, a day at a time.

If I make it to midnight, Aug 4th, I’m sober 24 years, a day at a time. It’s a miracle.i should be dead.

If you’re in the darkness , you can change. #sobriety

♥️🙏🌈 pic.twitter.com/TMvQ8UAr1L — Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) August 3, 2018

Lewis previously spoke about his battle with alcoholism in his book The Other Great Depression – How I’m Overcoming, On A Daily Basis, At Least A Million Addictions And Dysfunctions And Finding A Spiritual (Sometimes) Life.

In the autobiography he recounts how, at the age of 44, he found himself in hospital suffering from a lethal mix of alcohol and drugs and details his path to recovery.

- Press Association