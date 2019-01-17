Richard Hammond not looking forward to milestone birthday
Richard Hammond says he is having a “real crisis” about turning 50.
The Grand Tour host celebrates the milestone birthday later this year.
And he told Good Morning Britain: “I’m absolutely in a… panic.
“I’m having a real crisis about it. I can’t be 50 because I’m like 11.”
He told the ITV show: “Fifty is older than most of the teachers. Fifty is properly grown up.”
Hammond, Jeremy Clarkson and James May have reunited for a third series of the show.
Hammond said of Amazon Prime, which screens the show when it returns later this month: “They can tell you exactly who’s watching and who likes what bit.
“They won’t tell you how many. But they will tell you which bit. And everyone loves the big adventure, so we have dialled that up.”
