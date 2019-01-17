Richard Hammond not looking forward to milestone birthday

Richard Hammond says he is having a “real crisis” about turning 50.

The Grand Tour host celebrates the milestone birthday later this year.

And he told Good Morning Britain: “I’m absolutely in a… panic.

The presenters show off their *need for speed* and take on Richard Hammond in a white-knuckled race🏎



Who will win the GMB Grand Tour event?@RichardHammond pic.twitter.com/RgAzJpx8yf — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 17, 2019

“I’m having a real crisis about it. I can’t be 50 because I’m like 11.”

He told the ITV show: “Fifty is older than most of the teachers. Fifty is properly grown up.”

Hammond, Jeremy Clarkson and James May have reunited for a third series of the show.

Get a drink and prepare yourself for a story about the most horrific injury from Season 3 of #TheGrandTour



2 days to go... pic.twitter.com/Vs1xWEz6zj — The Grand Tour (@thegrandtour) January 16, 2019

Hammond said of Amazon Prime, which screens the show when it returns later this month: “They can tell you exactly who’s watching and who likes what bit.

“They won’t tell you how many. But they will tell you which bit. And everyone loves the big adventure, so we have dialled that up.”

- Press Association