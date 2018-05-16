Richard Hammond: Chris Tarrant is a better Millionaire host than Jeremy Clarkson
16/05/2018 - 07:28:00Back to Showbiz Home
Richard Hammond believes his The Grand Tour co-host Jeremy Clarkson is not as good a Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? host as his predecessor Chris Tarrant.
Clarkson was in the hot-seat for a special seven-episode run of programmes to mark Millionaire’s 20th anniversary.
According to the Daily Mirror, Hammond prefers the original host in Tarrant to his former Top Gear co-star Clarkson.
Hammond, 48, is reported to have said at the NHS Heroes Awards: “He’s not better than Tarrant – nobody is.
“But he was very good.”
Clarkson, 58, had previously revealed Hammond was “quite clever” and he would use him as his phone a friend if he were sitting in the contestant’s seat.
On the latest episode, Who Wants To A Millionaire? viewers were shocked after Clarkson wrongly told a contestant he had correctly answered a question.
OH DEER OH DEER!! That moment when you definitely know the answer, except you don't.— ITV (@ITV) May 11, 2018
😬😬😬 #Awks
🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐#Millionaire @MillionaireUK pic.twitter.com/vRja4sgy1L
During the seventh special edition of the ITV quiz show last week, the presenter confidently told contestant Alan Horsburgh, from Kirkcaldy in Scotland, that he knew the answer to the £16,000 question.
The question was “What type of animal is an ibex?”. The answer options were Goat, Pig, Hare or Deer.
Clarkson thought the answer was “deer” – when it was in fact “goat”.
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here