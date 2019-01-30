Richard Gere returns to television in first trailer for MotherFatherSon

Richard Gere makes his return to television in the first trailer for new BBC drama MotherFatherSon.

The footage shows the Pretty Woman star as Max, an American media mogul who arrives in the UK to meet politicians aspiring to be prime minister, including Sarah Lancashire as Angela Howard, a businesswoman turned MP and Leader of the Opposition.

The trailer also offers a look at Helen McCrory as Max’s estranged wife Kathryn and Billy Howle as their son Caden, who runs Max’s UK newspapers.

It shows Caden having surgery that leaves him changed, making him a threat to his father’s business interests.

Gere’s last dramatic role on the small screen was in the TV movie And The Band Played On in 1993.

He previously said: “It’s been almost 30 years since I worked in television. I’m so pleased to be working now with the BBC on this extraordinary eight-hour project with such talented people and which resonates so much to the time we live in.”

The eight-part series was written by Tom Rob Smith and will air on BBC Two later this year.

