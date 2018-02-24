Richard E Grant thanks nurses after ‘metal bar clonked my cranium’

Hollywood star Richard E Grant has thanked hospital staff – for having “glued me together again” after he was “clonked” on the head by a metal bar.

The Withnail And I actor, 60, praised two nurses, Holly and Theresa, after he was treated at Stroud General Hospital in England.

He wrote on Twitter: “Am truly indebted to nurses Holly and Theresa at Stroud NHS hospital for sorting out my head wound this evening.

“Heavy metal bar clonked my cranium and they kindly cleaned me up and glued me together again like Humpty Dumpty!”

And he later posted a snap of himself in a Peaky Blinders-style cap.

“Thank you for all the kind messages of support. Wearing a cover-up cap till I’m Peaky Blinder better!,” he joked.

Fans and NHS staff wished him well.

@susanlogan63 wrote: “As an NHS nurse working in Scotland we don’t often get nice feedback.

“It’s lovely to hear someone with such a high profile thanking staff. Speedy recovery to you.”

@safc4ever wrote: “Actor walks into a bar… Ouch! – I’m sure there’s a joke in there somewhere.

“Seriously, good to hear you got great treatment, indeed the best treatment in the world! Long live the #NHS!”

@Lizzyvantonder wrote: “Hope you are ok now Richard. Keep away from heavy metal bars in future. xxx”

The Bram Stoker’s Dracula actor next stars alongside Melissa McCarthy in Can You Ever Forgive Me.

- PA