Richard E Grant reveals Oscar nomination tears

Richard E Grant has jokingly likened his Oscar-nominated character to a Labrador who will “lick anybody into submission for a bonk, a bed or a bite of something”.

The 61-year-old is in the running for the best supporting actor at this year’s Oscars for his role playing the character Jack Hock in Can You Ever Forgive Me? Richard E Grant and Zoe Ball at BBC Radio 2 (BBC)

It sees him star alongside Melissa McCarthy, who plays literary forger Lee Israel.

The Withnail and I star, who is celebrating his first-ever Oscar nomination, told Radio 2’s Zoe Ball: “He (Jack) was fantastic, because he’s a complete scallywag … he’s like a Labrador that will go up and lick anybody into submission for a bonk, a bed or a bite of something.

“So, that was a delight to play”.

He also spoke of the moment he found out he had been nominated, saying he and his daughter, Olivia, both burst into tears.

Grant is nominated alongside Mahershala Ali, Sam Rockwell, Adam Driver and Sam Elliott.

The role has also earned him a Bafta, Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice award nominations.

Congratulations to @melissamccarthy and @RichardEGrant, nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor at the #Oscars, with #CanYouEverForgiveMe also nominated for Adapted Screenplay. 🍾 See the film in cinemas February 1. pic.twitter.com/BteV7Ov9FI — Fox Searchlight UK (@SearchlightUK) January 22, 2019

Later this year, he will appear in Star Wars: Episode IX but said he could not reveal any details about the role due to tight security.

He told Ball: “I’m not even allowed to tell my wife and daughter what the name of my character is, that’s how locked-down the security is”.

- Press Association