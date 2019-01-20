Richard Blackwood eliminated from Dancing On Ice

Presenter and actor Richard Blackwood has been eliminated from Dancing On Ice.

The star and his professional partner Carlotta Edwards received their marching orders during Sunday night’s instalment of the ITV show, following a skate-off against Saira Khan.

Blackwood said he was “disappointed” to have lost his place in the competition but insisted it was “all good”.

Edwards said the pair had built a friendship “that will last forever”.

Blackwood and Khan found themselves in the bottom two after a public vote. Saira Khan (left) and Mark Hanretty (PA)

Judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Jason Gardiner and Ashley Banjo then had to decide who to save and who to eliminate, and opted to keep Khan on the ice.

Blackwood is the second contestant to leave the programme, after Australian actor Mark Little was sent home last week.

There are now 10 hopefuls remaining in the ITV competition, including Didi Conn, James Jordan and Gemma Collins.

Dancing On Ice, which is hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, continues on ITV next weekend.

- Press Association