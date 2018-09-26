Reports: Westlife to play Croke Park next summer

On Sunday it was revealed that Westlife are making a come back after hanging up their microphones and bar stools in 2012.

One of the most successful boybands in the world, the group had 14 number one singles in the UK and sold over 50 millions records worldwide.

According to reports in the Irish Sun, Shane, Mark, Kian and Nicky will return to the stage in Croke Park sometime next summer.

Brian McFadden will also not be part of the reunion.

They are reportedly moving from Simon Cowell's record label to Universal Music.

Fans will be waiting with credit cards in hand for official confirmation of upcoming gigs.