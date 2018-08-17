Renee Zellweger lands first major TV role in new Netflix drama

Renee Zellweger is the latest Hollywood star to make the move to television, having landed a role in a new Netflix series.

The actress, who won an Oscar for her part in 2003 film Cold Mountain, will star in a new 10-part drama called What/If, from the writer of drama series Revenge Mike Kelley.

Netflix described the series as a social thriller which “explores the ripple effects of what happens when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things.”

Renée Zellweger will star in "What/If," a new drama series from the creator of #Revenge that explores the fallout of good people behaving badly & show what happens when a single decision changes the trajectory of an entire life. pic.twitter.com/XQQuj6Gjhj — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) August 17, 2018

“Each season will tackle a different morality tale inspired by culturally consequential source material, and the power of a single, fateful decision to change the trajectory of an entire life.”

A post on Netflix’s See What’s Next Twitter account, which shares information about releases on the streaming service, said the show will look at the “fallout of good people behaving badly & show what happens when a single decision changes the trajectory of an entire life.”

Zellweger, 49, will play the role of Anne in the series.

Kelley, along with Back To The Future director Robert Zemeckis, will executive produce the series, among others.

Zellweger follows in the footsteps of a number of high-profile film stars to take the leap into the growing world of TV, including Winona Ryder (Stranger Things), Sir Anthony Hopkins (Westworld), Claire Danes (Homeland) and Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies).

The American actress is best known for her roles in the Bridget Jones’s Diary films, Chicago, Jerry Maguire and Empire Records.

She will next appear in a big-screen biopic about Judy Garland, in which she plays the late Hollywood star.

- Press Association