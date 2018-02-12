Remember this hair accessory? Alexander Wang is bringing the banana claw clip back

Alexander Wang always turns heads, but a hair accessory that every woman will remember from 20 or 30 years ago is now the talk of his latest New York Fashion Week show – the banana claw clip.

Models were sent out onto the runway in dramatic Matrix-style power suits, almost exclusively in black and silver, with slicked back hair and ‘ironic’ silver clips emblazoned with the Alexander Wang logo.

Last season, the Eighties hair scrunchie made a trendy comeback (Balenciaga are selling a lambskin version for £145) so maybe it was only a matter of time before someone tried to make claw clips of the Eighties and Nineties cool again.

This just in – the claw clip is back. Redken Global Creative Director @guidopalau placed sleek ponytails in silver clips at Alexander Wang as a nod to the 80s. Guido used Satinwear 04 to blowdry the hair, smoothed hair back with Mess Around 10, and set styles with Forceful 23. #RedkenReady A post shared by Redken (@redken) on Feb 10, 2018 at 7:06pm PST

Redken’s global creative director, Guido Palau, created the look backstage to fit with the show’s ‘modern CEO’ theme, using blow-dry prepping lotion Redken Satinwear 04, followed by Redken Mess Around 10 Cream Paste to smooth models’ hair back, and the brand’s Forceful 23 Hairspray to set the styles in place.

Backstage at the Alexander Wang AW18 show with the amazing Lexi Boling Styled by Karl Templer Hair by Guido Palau And a special thanks to NARS @alexanderwangny @guidopalau @lexiboling #karltempler #alexanderwang #aw18 #nyfw #backstage #makeup #look #dianekendal A post shared by Diane Kendal (@diane.kendal) on Feb 11, 2018 at 3:08pm PST

Palau told Harper’s Bazaar: “I love the way that something that’s been around and has a funny connotation can come back. I love the way that something is reintroduced into fashion and we look at it again in a different way. That’s been happening for a while now, things that were considered not cool can be rejigged again.”

#Nyfw #alexanderwang A post shared by Felita Harris (@msfashionbiz) on Feb 10, 2018 at 6:01pm PST

Kaia Gerber, 16-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford, led the show in New York, which saw many of the models in sunglasses like the ones the designer himself posted a picture wearing last week. He posted on Instagram: “When you’re not the CEO but still wanna dress like one.” A nod to the forthcoming show, and not-so-subtle reference to the fact that the was CEO of the company briefly before Lisa Gersh got the job in October.

Business was certainly at the forefront of his mind for his new collection, a play on workwear featuring bodycon silhouettes, spiky detailing and classic office blazers.

Models wearing the Alexander Wang collection walk to the street as part of the show during Fashion Week in New York (Andres Kudacki/AP)

There’s no news yet on whether Wang will be selling the clips come next season. But if you didn’t throw out your old hair accessories, you could always recycle one and tell everyone it’s cool now.