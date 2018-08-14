Remember the time Aretha Franklin made President Obama cry?

According to reports over the last few days, singer Aretha Franklin is very ill.

Celebrities have been paying tribute to the Queen of Soul and sending their love her way in the hope of a speedy recovery.

Praying for the Queen of Soul 🙏🙏 #ArethaFranklin pic.twitter.com/5cfNPrQrq3 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 13, 2018

Franklin is known for unmatchable singing voice as well her outstanding live concerts, one in particular remains at the top of our list.

In 2015 Aretha Franklin performed at the Kennedy Centre Honours in which she paid tribute to Carole King.

Franklin brought the house down with a spectacular performance of (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman, which was co-written by King, and brought then US President Barack Obama to tears.

Who wouldn't be moved to tears after such a stunning performance?

Franklin revealed she was going to retire after releasing one more album in February last year.

Although keen to step away from the industry, Franklin, who has battled ill health for several years, said that she would not “just sit down and do nothing”, and that she hoped to “do some select things” on occasion.

The singer was forced to cancel a handful of concerts earlier this year, including a stint at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in April, due to ill health.

Franklin’s most recent performance was in November last year at Elton John’s Aids Foundation’s 25th anniversary gala in New York.

Throwing some love your way, Aretha.