Reese Witherspoon to produce 1970s rock drama for Amazon

Reese Witherspoon will executive produce a TV series based on the hit novel Daisy Jones & The Six, Amazon has announced.

The 13-episode show will centre on a fictional rock band in the 1970s, following their rise through the ranks of the Los Angeles music scene and beyond, eventually becoming one of the most legendary bands in the world.

The adaptation will be a co-production between Witherspoon’s company Hello Sunshine and Amazon Studios and will be penned by The Disaster Artist writers Scott Neustadter and Michael H Weber.

So excited to be bringing the 70’s rock vibe back with @AmazonStudios ✨Can’t wait for y’all to meet #DaisyJones https://t.co/TYSjlMkZR6 — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) July 25, 2018

Witherspoon said: “As soon as I started reading Daisy Jones & The Six, I immediately fell head over heels in love with it, and I’m thrilled to be bringing it to the screen with Amazon and Jen Salke (head of Amazon Studios), whose passionate pursuit of the material spoke volumes.

“With Neustadter and Weber, two writers I deeply admire, stewarding this project, I am so confident that Daisy and her band’s journey toward finding their voice will leave just as permanent a mark with viewers around the world as it did with me.”

Witherspoon will serve as executive producer alongside Hello Sunshine’s Lauren Neustadter.

Salke added: “When I heard Hello Sunshine was developing Daisy Jones & The Six, I tracked down a copy right away and devoured it in one sitting. I loved it so much I had to take it off the market and bring it to Amazon Studios.

“I was immediately struck by how perfectly it fit into our overall approach of bringing passionate creators and entertaining, compelling content to our Prime Video audience. Reese, Lauren and I are kindred spirits!”

