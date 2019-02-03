Reese Witherspoon shares throwback snap ahead of Super Bowl

Reese Witherspoon has shared a throwback photograph of herself in an American football shirt ahead of the Super Bowl in the US.

The image shared on Twitter shows the 42-year-old actress in 1992, when she was in her teens, in a top emblazoned with the words “Deer View” and the number “88”.

“Who’s ready for the #SuperBowl?” she tweeted, adding the hashtags “#putmeincoach #throwback #1992″.

Several other celebrities have been getting in the mood ahead of the game, which will see the New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams.

Model Karlie Kloss tweeted an old picture showing her being carried over the heads of some football players.

And Chrissy Teigen gave fans a peek at the food she is preparing for the big event. (Chrissy Teigen Instagram)

She shared a snap of one dish on her Instagram Story, which said “potato salad prep for football times”.

- Press Association