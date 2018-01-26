Reese Witherspoon has three legs and Oprah has an extra hand in Vanity Fair photoshop fail

Fresh from Oscar nominations, as tradition, the créme de la créme of Hollywood pose for the front cover of the prestigious magazine, Vanity Fair.

This year, for the 24th annual issue, stars such as Robert De Niro, Nicole Kidman, Harrison Ford and Tom Hanks posed for the renowned photographer, Annie Leibovitz.

Although the series of pictures, at first glance, exude everything Hollywood glam, at a closer look there appears to be not one but two major Photoshop fails.

Reese Witherspoon has three legs and Oprah has an extra hand.

In a photo, where the duo appear to be laughing at something Tom Hanks said, the legendary chat show host has a hand on her hip, a hand on her lap, and then a third hand wrapped around Reese’s waist.

On the cover, the actress, who stuns in a gold sequins dress, appears to be crossing her legs in front of another leg?

As you can imagine, Twitter has exploded:

Even Oprah and Reese have hilariously tweeted about the spot.

The embarrassing blunders were pointed out just hours before the magazine revealed they had digitally removed James Franco from the cover after the learned about his sexual misconduct allegations.
By Anna O'Donoghue

