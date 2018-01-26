Reese Witherspoon has three legs and Oprah has an extra hand in Vanity Fair photoshop fail

Fresh from Oscar nominations, as tradition, the créme de la créme of Hollywood pose for the front cover of the prestigious magazine, Vanity Fair.

This year, for the 24th annual issue, stars such as Robert De Niro, Nicole Kidman, Harrison Ford and Tom Hanks posed for the renowned photographer, Annie Leibovitz.

12 extraordinary stars, one very momentous year. The 2018 Hollywood portfolio is here: https://t.co/6PfsFsPzK1 pic.twitter.com/MfRsp2y9Z3 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 25, 2018

Although the series of pictures, at first glance, exude everything Hollywood glam, at a closer look there appears to be not one but two major Photoshop fails.

Reese Witherspoon has three legs and Oprah has an extra hand.

In a photo, where the duo appear to be laughing at something Tom Hanks said, the legendary chat show host has a hand on her hip, a hand on her lap, and then a third hand wrapped around Reese’s waist.

On the cover, the actress, who stuns in a gold sequins dress, appears to be crossing her legs in front of another leg?

As you can imagine, Twitter has exploded:

im tryna figure out how many legs reese witherspoon’s got in here, it’s been bothering me for the last five minutes pic.twitter.com/u1uQ63sDdd — space wifey 👑 (@leiascaptain) January 25, 2018

where do you hide your third hand? and why you just showed it now? pic.twitter.com/ympDHTBZMz — elena alvarez 1 DAY (@morristewart) January 25, 2018

oprah has three hands & reese has three legs, and we are here for accepting them for who they are!! 2018 is all about LOVING OUR BODIES!! pic.twitter.com/TX7L2JIDno — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) January 25, 2018

Even Oprah and Reese have hilariously tweeted about the spot.

Well...I guess everybody knows now...I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am. 😃( and I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah .. if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it;) https://t.co/6GyrfWxNSY — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 25, 2018

I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand👋🏾👋🏾👋🏾❤️ — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 25, 2018

The embarrassing blunders were pointed out just hours before the magazine revealed they had digitally removed James Franco from the cover after the learned about his sexual misconduct allegations.