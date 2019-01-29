Recording Academy says there is ‘no legitimacy’ to leaked Grammys winners list

There is “no legitimacy” to a list of Grammy winners circulating online, the Recording Academy has said.

On Monday a Twitter account called @mainpopdata posted a list of the alleged winners ahead of next month’s ceremony, including Drake, Cardi B and Kendrick Lamar.

The account said the leak was based an “archived version of the webpage”. Cardi B was among the names on a list of alleged Grammy winners circulated online (PA)

However the Recording Academy, the body which administers the Grammys, moved quickly to assure fans there was no truth to the list.

A spokeswoman said: “There is no legitimacy to this. Grammy Awards results are not shared, even with Recording Academy staff members, until the day of the Grammy Awards ceremony, when names of the recipients are delivered by Deloitte in sealed envelopes.”

The Grammys are the most prestigious awards in music. Ahead of next month’s event, rapper Lamar leads the way in nominations with eight, ahead of Drake with seven and producer Boi-1Da with six.

British nominees include Jorja Smith and Dua Lipa.

The Grammys will take place on February 10 at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

- Press Association