Reality series The Hills gets reboot – but without Lauren Conrad

Back to Heathrow Showbiz Home

Reality series The Hills is returning for a reboot, although fans are annoyed that it does not include Lauren Conrad or Kristin Cavallari.

The popular US show, which ran from 2006 until 2010, followed the glamorous lives of young women living in Los Angeles.

Lauren Conrad will not be in the reboot (Suzan Moore/PA)

It mainly focused on Conrad, who had moved to LA after appearing in reality series Laguna Beach, although Cavallari – who also appeared in Laguna Beach – took over as the lead cast member for the final season.

It also starred the likes of Heidi Pratt and her husband Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port and Stephanie Pratt.

MTV unveiled the reboot of the series during the MTV Video Music Awards as some of the cast members reunited on the red carpet.

Heidi and Spencer, as well as his sister Stephanie, Patridge and fellow former cast members Jason Wahler, Justin “Bobby” Brescia and Frankie Delgado posed for pictures together at the event.

A trailer has also been released, revealing that the new series is called The Hills: New Beginnings.

The short teaser clip shows footage of Hollywood, as Stephanie says: “It’s like we’re all growing up, it’s weird.”

However, following the news of The Hills’ return, fans aired their views over the absence of lead stars Conrad and Cavallari.

The series is expected to air in 2019.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Entertainment, TV, World, Showbiz, Hills, UK, MTV VMAs, The Hills, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in Showbiz