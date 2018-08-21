Reality series The Hills gets reboot – but without Lauren Conrad

Reality series The Hills is returning for a reboot, although fans are annoyed that it does not include Lauren Conrad or Kristin Cavallari.

The popular US show, which ran from 2006 until 2010, followed the glamorous lives of young women living in Los Angeles.

Lauren Conrad will not be in the reboot (Suzan Moore/PA)

It mainly focused on Conrad, who had moved to LA after appearing in reality series Laguna Beach, although Cavallari – who also appeared in Laguna Beach – took over as the lead cast member for the final season.

It also starred the likes of Heidi Pratt and her husband Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port and Stephanie Pratt.

MTV unveiled the reboot of the series during the MTV Video Music Awards as some of the cast members reunited on the red carpet.

Heidi and Spencer, as well as his sister Stephanie, Patridge and fellow former cast members Jason Wahler, Justin “Bobby” Brescia and Frankie Delgado posed for pictures together at the event.

A trailer has also been released, revealing that the new series is called The Hills: New Beginnings.

The short teaser clip shows footage of Hollywood, as Stephanie says: “It’s like we’re all growing up, it’s weird.”

However, following the news of The Hills’ return, fans aired their views over the absence of lead stars Conrad and Cavallari.

The hills coming back without THE QUEEN LAUREN CONRAD ? #VMAs pic.twitter.com/ImGVD2bsLV — ♚♚ (@KingJaTerian) August 21, 2018

The more I think about it how dare MTV trod out a cast that doesn't include Lauren Conrad and call it The Hills. pic.twitter.com/lg4eysjjEU — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) August 21, 2018

So y'all are bringing The hills back without Lauren? pic.twitter.com/sKZ5IPtjX2 — Rocioceja💫 (@Rocioceja_) August 21, 2018

Why reboot The Hills when you can just give Heidi Montag her own show. — Phillip Henry (@MajorPhilebrity) August 21, 2018

When they introduce a group as the “reunited cast of The Hills” and it doesn’t include Lauren or Kristin #VMAs pic.twitter.com/u5S7MfWKJv — Kristi (@cocoakristis) August 21, 2018

Sooooo im torn about The Hills. No Lauren? No Kristin? pic.twitter.com/goqlO2sZdO — Around the Way Girl (@JahRenee) August 21, 2018

HI YOU CANT SAY #THEHILLS CAST ARE GONNA REUNITE AND THEN NOT HAVE @LaurenConrad IN ATTENDANCE!!!!!! That’s like saying you’re gonna have Destiny’s Child reunite and then it’s actually only Kelly and Michelle smfh #VMAs2018 pic.twitter.com/hrKyrbg7uy — Meghan Collie (@MeghanCollie) August 21, 2018

“Here’s the whole cast of the Hills reunited!!!!” *no LC no Kristin* nice try guys #VMAs — Francesca (@BarstoolFran) August 21, 2018

The series is expected to air in 2019.

- Press Association