RDC crowned winners of Ireland's Got Talent after they 'wrecked the gaff'

Months of searchng, thousands of auditions, three live shows and two wildcards later, Cork-based dance group RDC have been crowned the winners of Ireland's Got Talent 2018.

A total of eight acts battled it out to be crowned the first-ever winner of Ireland’s Got Talent.

Wildcards Zacc Milne Matt Dodd, Aaron J Hart, Xquisite, RDC, Double Impact, FKFT and Linda McLoughlin battled it out on the Ireland's Got Talent stage tonight.

But it was RDC who proved the nation’s favourite and won the title of Ireland's Got Talent winners 2018.

RDC yet again delivered with a performance that was full of energy and rhythm.

All four judges were full of praise for this 31 piece group.

Michelle said, “What I really love about you - when we see the choreography we know it’s RDC”.

Louis told them "you have done your homework and it’s paid off, I know everybody in Cork is going to back you guys”.

And it's official RDC are the winners of Ireland's Got Talent 2018! Congratulations guys!!! #GotTalentIRL pic.twitter.com/xUeavVezbM — TV3 (@TV3Ireland) March 24, 2018

Dancer of the judging panel, Denise, told them “You are so in sync. I loved the choreography and the energy. Jason was blown away saying, “that was absolutely flawless, you wrecked the gaff."

The dance act walks away tonight with €50,000 and their very own TV special on TV3 later this year.

The host of Ireland's Got Talent, Lucy Kennedy, yesterday confirmed that the show will return next year.

- Digital Desk