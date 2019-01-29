R&B singer James Ingram dies aged 66, actress Debbie Allen says

R&B singer James Ingram has died aged 66, actress Debbie Allen has said.

Ingram, a two-time Grammy winner, is known for hits including Baby Come To Me and I Don’t Have A Heart.

On Tuesday, Grey’s Anatomy actress Allen said he had died, paying tribute to her “dearest friend and creative partner”.

I have lost my dearest friend and creative partner James Ingram to the Celestial Choir. He will always be cherished, loved and remembered for his genius, his love of family and his humanity. I am blessed to have been so close. We will forever speak his name.❤️ pic.twitter.com/TDJfpbbJWa — Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) January 29, 2019

Ohio-born Ingram earned 14 Grammy nominations throughout his career, winning best male R&B vocal performance in 1982 for One Hundred Ways and best R&B performance by a duo or group with vocals for Yah Mo B There, a duet with Michael McDonald, in 1985.

Ingram also recorded Somewhere Out There with Linda Ronstadt, for animated film An American Tail.

