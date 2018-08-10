Rappers line up to praise Nicki Minaj’s new album Queen

UK grime artists Wiley and Lady Leshurr are among those to have praised US rapper Nicki Minaj after her long-awaited album Queen was released.

Minaj, 35, put out her fourth LP and the follow-up to 2014’s The Pinkprint after its release had been delayed from the originally announced date of June 15.

The 19-track album features guest appearances from fellow rappers Eminem, Lil Wayne and Foxy Brown, as well as singer Ariana Grande.

Minaj and her latest album began trending on Twitter with fans posting their reaction to the much anticipated album.

Among those to lavish praise upon Queen was Lady Leshurr, who wrote: “Nah the best. Flow, melodies, punchlines, charisma. I’m gassed. Coming at everybody’s neck.”

Nah the best. Flow, melodies, punchlines, charisma I’m gasseddd coming at everybody’s neck 💀 #QueenRadio 👸🏾 — #OMW 🚗💨 OUT NOW‼️ (@LadyLeshurr) August 10, 2018

Another female rapper Angel Haze singled out the track Barbie Dreams, which she said “just gave me all my teenage feels”.

Barbie Dreams just gave me all my teenage feels. 💞🤦🏾‍♀️🔥 — haze 🌹 (@AngelHaze) August 10, 2018

Another British rapper Wiley joined those giving the album a positive reception.

Wiley, real name Richard Cowie, posted a picture of Queen’s track listing on his Instagram profile in an apparent tribute. He was also seen retweeting other fan’s delighted verdicts.

A post shared by WileyBBK #MBE (@wiley__) on Aug 10, 2018 at 3:41am PDT

Coco Chanel is HAAAAAAARRRRRDDDDDDDD !!! FOXY & NICKI BOTH SNAPPED !!! THIS IS FEMALE RAP !!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #QueenRadio #Queen #CocoChanel pic.twitter.com/nrsKXf1W94 — ☠️ SHÅØ KĀHÑ ☠️ (@vante_brookins) August 10, 2018

US rapper Ze Taylor claimed Queen had cemented Minaj’s place as “the best female rapper ever”.

He added: No one will ever take her spot until she’s ready and she proved that on Queen.”

Nicki the best female rapper EVER. Yes I said ever. No one will ever take her spot until she’s ready & she proved that on #Queen — ZÉ TAYLOR (@FATHERBONNET) August 10, 2018

Minaj appeared to be calling out other MCs on Barbie Dreams, which contains seemingly unflattering references to Drake and record producer DJ Khaled.

However, Minaj denied the song was a diss track on her radio programme Queen Radio on Apple’s Beats 1 station.

She told listeners: “You guys know that’s not a diss, right. I love them. I said things about people who can take a joke and not be emotional about it.”

She also revealed in a response to one of her jubilant fans that one of her new songs Come See About Me made her “cry every time” that she listens to it.

Cry every time I listen to Come See About Me https://t.co/FPOoAF21Db — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) August 10, 2018

- Press Association