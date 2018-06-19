Rapper XXXTentacion, 20, has died after being shot in Florida, police confirm

Rapper XXXTentacion has died after being shot in Florida, police have said.

The 20-year-old hip-hop star, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, was reportedly gunned down while shopping for motorcycles in Miami.

In a statement released on Twitter, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said: “The adult male that was taken to the hospital has been pronounced dead.

#BreakingNews The adult male that was taken to the hospital has been pronounced dead. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

“The adult male victim has been confirmed as 20 year old Jahseh Onfroy aka rapper #XXXTentacion.”

The adult male victim has been confirmed as 20 year old Jahseh Onfroy aka rapper #XXXTentacion. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

Earlier, police had said they had been called to the scene of a shooting at 3671 North Dixie Highway in Deerfield Beach.

#BreakingNews #BSO is currently working an incident regarding a shooting at 3671 N. Dixie Hwy., Deerfield Beach. PIO headed to scene. Dispatchers received a call of a shooting at 3:57 p.m. An adult male victim was transported to an area hospital. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

They received a call at 3.57pm local time and XXXTentacion, born in Plantation, Florida, was taken to hospital but later pronounced dead.

XXXTentacion’s short career was overshadowed by alleged incidents of domestic violence and at the time of his death he was facing 15 felony charges.

LOVE IS WAR A post shared by MAKE OUT HILL (@xxxtentacion) on May 19, 2018 at 4:06pm PDT

They included counts of false imprisonment, aggravated battery of a pregnant woman and domestic battery by strangulation, for alleged incidents involving his ex-girlfriend in 2016.

XXXTentacion released two studio albums, 17 and ?, with the latter reaching number one on the Billboard 200 chart in March.

In May, he was one of the artists temporally banned from Spotify’s in-house playlists due to its policy of not promoting artists with a history of alleged hateful conduct.

- Press Association