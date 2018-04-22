Rapper Eminem celebrates 10 years of sobriety

US rapper Eminem is celebrating a decade of sobriety.

The River star – who has battled an addiction to sleeping pills – posted a picture on Instagram showing him holding up the sobriety chip he was given when he reached the milestone.

“Celebrated my 10 years yesterday,” he said.

The token has the Roman numeral “X” in the centre of a triangle, for 10 years.

The words “service”, “unity” and “recovery” are etched around the edges.

Eminem, 45, has been sober since 2008.

The hip hop star has spoken openly about his addiction and recovery in his music.
