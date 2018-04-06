‘Rap queen’ Cardi B delights fans as she finally drops debut album

Fans of Cardi B have rejoiced following the release of her hotly-anticipated debut album Invasion Of Privacy.

The American star, 25, burst on to the music scene last year with the release of her debut single, Bodak Yellow, and her admirers have had a long wait to hear her first full LP.

Cardi B – real name Belcalis Almanzar – has proved she is not just a one-hit wonder, having been praised across the board for the record, which dropped less than two weeks after she finally revealed its name and release date.

The record features collaborations with a number of big names in the hip hop and R&B worlds, including Migos, Chance The Rapper, SZA and Kehlani.

British singer MNEK was among those hailing Cardi B’s efforts.

He tweeted: “#InvasionOfPrivacy actually SLAPSSSSSS. wow cardi b a rap queen.”

favourites have to be Drip, Bickenhead, Money Bag aaand I Like It.... oh and I Do — MNEK👅 (@MNEK) April 6, 2018

US rapper Rapsody was another commenting that the record “slaps”, a complimentary expression.

She wrote: “#InvasionOfPrivacy slaps, @iamcardib. Never stop doin’ you. 100 miles and runnin’. Mad love.”

As the album title became and remained a trending topic on Twitter hours after the album was release, more fans rushed to share their thoughts.

I LIKE IT LIKE THAT 🔥 #invasionofprivacy @iamcardib you've definitely out done yourself. Im so happy 😭😭😭❤❤❤❤ — jaz (@jxzmxrie) April 6, 2018

One fan commented that Cardi B, who rose to fame on US reality series Love and Hip Hop: New York, had “outdone” herself.

Another wrote: “Every song on #InvasionOfPrivacy is a bop and a vibe.

Every song on #InvasionOfPrivacy is a bop and a vibe. You can't even lie and say the album is trash. Cardi did her thing and gave a solid debut. She showed a bit of versatility but she also stayed true to her lane. She snapped. — TySheeks ✨💘 (@tysheeksonair) April 6, 2018

CARDI B’S NEW ALBUM IS 🔥🔥 — emy moore (@emy_mooree) April 6, 2018

Everything about Cardi B’s album was amazing. There are no skips, and plenty of bops. The right features, I’m so proud. #invasionofprivacy — Lexxie Ashleeca (@LexxieAshleeca) April 6, 2018

“Everything about Cardi B’s album was amazing,” another fan said, adding: “There are no skips, and plenty of bops. The right features, I’m so proud. #invasionofprivacy.”

This album had no skips and that’s surprising. For her first album, someone who was doubted, was told she was going to be a one hit wonder really proved everyone wrong. BOP AFTER BOP! #InvasionOfPrivacy pic.twitter.com/pl1GXC0T9Y — 🗣 (@_BriNikole) April 6, 2018

Cardi B, also known for featuring on Bruno Mars’s hit track Finesse, has been nominated for a Mobo Award and two Grammys, among others, and has already won a handful of other music industry accolades in the past year, including five BET Hip Hop Awards.