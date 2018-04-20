Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig expecting first child together

Rachel Weisz has revealed she is expecting her first child with husband Daniel Craig.

The actress, 48, told The New York Times: “I’ll be showing soon.

“Daniel and I are so happy. We’re going to have a little human.

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig (Alan Davidson/Daily Mail/PA)

“We can’t wait to meet him or her. It’s all such a mystery.”

Weisz and James Bond star Craig, 50, married in 2011.

The Mummy star has an 11-year-old son from her relationship with director Darren Aronofsky.

Craig has a 25-year-old daughter from his previous marriage to actress Fiona Loudon.

A representative for Weisz has been contacted by the Press Association.