Rachel Riley says she has been called ‘thick’ for criticising Jeremy Corbyn

Countdown star Rachel Riley said she has been called a “Tory, brainwashed and thick” for criticising Jeremy Corbyn over the ongoing anti-Semitism row.

The TV presenter, who is Jewish, has been critical of the Labour leader, whose party has been accused of racism.

On Tuesday, Riley tweeted two screenshots, one showing London mayor Sadiq Khan wishing Jews a happy Rosh Hashanah, and another which alleged Mr Corbyn praised an activist who called for Israeli MPs to be assassinated.

Rachel Riley says she has been the victim of online abuse after criticising Jeremy Corbyn (Peter Powell/PA)

Riley, 32, captioned the post: “Another game of spot the difference between Labour leaders… @MayorofLondon vs Jeremy Corbyn.”

The Oxford University maths graduate then shared further articles discussing alleged anti-Semitism in the Labour party.

Riley, who supports the football team Manchester United, followed those posts with a tweet saying she had been the victim of abuse.

She said: “Much as I appreciate being called Tory, brainwashed and thick, I don’t have any party loyalties, I form my opinions based on available evidence.

“Religion wise, I choose Man United. Life wise I choose the options without intolerance, hatred and fear. #AntiSemitism.”

Mr Corbyn has denied allegations of anti-Semitism and spoke of his “pain” at being called a racist and compared to Enoch Powell during the anti-Semitism row that has ripped through Labour.

- Press Association