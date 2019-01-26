Rachel Riley ‘getting extra security on Countdown’ over anti-Semitism abuse

Countdown star Rachel Riley has said she is to be given extra security on the programme after receiving abuse online over her comments about anti-Semitism.

The TV star and maths expert said she has been targeted by Labour supporters on Twitter for her criticisms of the party and leader Jeremy Corbyn amid the ongoing row.

Riley, who is Jewish, has already spoken about being trolled online, but said the problem has worsened and includes physical threats.

She told the Times newspaper: “The more I speak, the more abuse I get, and the more abuse I get, the more I speak. Rachel Riley (right) with Countdown co-stars Susie Dent and Nick Hewer (Channel 4)

“It’s got to the point where I can’t look at my Twitter feed any more … it’s just a constant stream.”

She added: “We are getting more security for Countdown.”

Riley, who has appeared on the Channel 4 daytime programme since 2009, said she believes she is a “target” for speaking up against anti-Semitism, and that she does not “take it lightly”.

She said: “With the hashtag Get The Tories Out or the red rose or hashtag JC4PM, they say to me ‘You’re only calling out the left’.

“Well, I’ve been attacked by people on the left and the best way to not have me talk about anti-Semitism on the left is not to be anti-Semitic.”

The speech I just delivered at @HolocaustUK’s event.

Important #WeRemember and learn from the mistakes of the past, huge thanks to everyone who continues to spread this message.#BeLouder against antisemitism.#EnoughIsEnough 🙏❤️ #HMD2019 pic.twitter.com/3RzAMCcjEE — Rachel Riley (@RachelRileyRR) January 22, 2019

Riley has previously stated that she has no political allegiance, and is not a Conservative, although she claims she has been labelled a Tory by supporters of Mr Corbyn.

However, she told the newspaper that she would not vote for Labour now, as she believes the party is “actively encouraging the abuse of people who are standing up to this”.

Earlier this week, Riley recalled the “hideous” feeling of receiving hate-filled abuse for speaking out about anti-Semitism at the Holocaust Memorial Day reception at the House of Commons.

Mr Corbyn has strongly denied allegations of anti-Semitism during the controversy that has ripped through his party.

- Press Association