Rachel Brosnahan is new face of late aunt Kate Spade’s label

Rachel Brosnahan has become the new face of her late aunt Kate Spade’s Frances Valentine label.

The The Marvelous Mrs Maisel actress, 28, is pictured in the label’s Spring 2019 campaign.

She said in an interview on America’s Today Show that it was a way to celebrate the designer, who took her own life in 2018 at the age of 55.

“When you lose someone you love very, very much, you spend a lot of time trying to think about how to keep their spirit alive,” she said.

“How they can live on for you and that’s through memories but also in Katy’s case there is so much of her left behind and this was an opportunity for us to celebrate her life and her legacy.”

Spade founded the accessories brand in 2016 with business partners and named it after her daughter Frances Beatrix.

The designer was found dead in her New York apartment in June 2018. The city’s chief medical examiner later ruled the death a suicide.

- Press Association