R Kelly's daughter brands him a 'monster' following accusations of sexual misconduct
11/01/2019 - 11:44:00Back to Sex abuse allegations Showbiz Home
R Kelly's estranged daughter, Buku Abi, has called her father a monster and said she has no relationship with him.
In an Instagram story, Abi apologised for her silence on the matter and insisted that neither she, nor her siblings or mother, have spoken to her father in years.
She said:
Documentary series, 'Surviving R. Kelly', accuses the R&B singer of numerous offences against women and underage girls.
Singer John Legend appeared in the series which has also led to Lady Gaga apologising for working with him back in 2013.
Kelly has not been charged with an offence and denies any wrongdoing.
Since the release of the documentary, streaming numbers have almost doubled for his music.