R Kelly's daughter brands him a 'monster' following accusations of sexual misconduct

R Kelly's estranged daughter, Buku Abi, has called her father a monster and said she has no relationship with him.

In an Instagram story, Abi apologised for her silence on the matter and insisted that neither she, nor her siblings or mother, have spoken to her father in years.

She said:

I just want you all to understand that devasted is an understatement for all that I feel currently. My mother, siblings and I would never condone, support or be apart of ANYTHING negative he has done and or continues to do in his life. I am well aware of who he is. I grew up in that house. My choice to not speak on him and what he does is for my peace of mind.

Documentary series, 'Surviving R. Kelly', accuses the R&B singer of numerous offences against women and underage girls.

Singer John Legend appeared in the series which has also led to Lady Gaga apologising for working with him back in 2013.

Kelly has not been charged with an offence and denies any wrongdoing.

Since the release of the documentary, streaming numbers have almost doubled for his music.