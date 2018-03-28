R Kelly accused by ex of grooming 14-year-old as 'sex pet'

A string of new allegations against the R&B star R Kelly have been revealed in a new documentary.

In the newly released BBC3 documentary, R Kelly: Sex, Girls & Videotapes, the singer's ex-girlfriend Kitti Jones shares her experience during their relationship.

Jones alleges that Kelly groomed her during their two year relationship from 2011 onwards, where she was forced to have sex with him and others at least 10 times in a “sex dungeon”.

WATCH: R Kelly’s former girlfriend Kitti Jones shares with @BenjaminZand her experiences of abuse and grooming during their relationship. R Kelly: Sex, Girls & Videotapes is available on @BBCThree now https://t.co/KebXU8q2mc pic.twitter.com/G2C1xHJdUX — BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) March 28, 2018

Jones previously came forward with allegations last year, saying that Kelly kept an "inner circle" of women and that she was physically abused and coerced into sexual acts.

She told the BBC: “I was introduced to one of the girls, that he told me he ‘trained’ since she was 14, those were his words. I saw that she was dressed like me, that she was saying the things I’d say and her mannerisms were like mine. That’s when it clicked in my head that he had been grooming me to become one of his pets. He calls them his pets.”

WATCH: James Lee talks to @BenjaminZand about R Kelly’s visits to McDonalds to pick up girls. R Kelly: Sex, Girls & Videotapes is available on @BBCThree now https://t.co/LNu2j2fihY pic.twitter.com/8LUFnapnER — BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) March 28, 2018

In response to the allegations Jones previously made, Kelly's rep issued the following statement to E! News at the time:

"Mr. Kelly is aware of the repeated and now evolving claims of Ms. Kanika ‘Kitti' Jones. It is unfortunate that Ms. Jones, after public statements to the contrary, is now attempting to portray a relationship history with Mr. Kelly as anything other than consensual involvement between two adults. As stated previously, Mr. Kelly does not control the the decision-making or force the actions of any other human being, including Ms. Jones, by her own admission. Any claim of wrongdoing of any kind or of mistreatment of any woman by him is false, ill-motived and defamatory."

Kelly was the subject of an investigation by Buzzfeed news last year, when Jones and three other women accused Kelly of holding women in a cult-like setup, which Kelly denies.

51-year-old Kelly was named the most successful R&B artist of the last 25 years by Billboard in 2011, and has sold over 15 million singles worlwide, including the hits "Ignition" and "I belive I can fly".

- Digital Desk