Can you believe? Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness is bringing his stand-up show to Dublin.

The television personality, Emmy nominee, and hairstylist to the stars will play the Olympia Theatre on April 30.

Van Ness is most known for being one of Fab Five on Netflix's Queer Eye, which if you’ve been living on aeroplane mode for a while now, is makeover show and sees five men, transform other guys whose seem to be stuck in a rut, from the inside out.

In addition to “Queer Eye” Jonathan stars on the Emmy-nominated series “Gay of Thrones,” (Funny or Die) a witty social commentary series recapping HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” Launched in 2013, the series is now in its seventh season and garnered an Emmy nomination in 2016 for ‘Outstanding Short Form Variety Series.’

And his reaction to the news is a prime example of why fans adore him.

Jonathan also continues to work on a passion project, his podcast “Getting Curious,” a bi-weekly exploration of all the things Jonathan is curious about from the history of the Armenian Genocide to the opiod crisis in the U.S and now a stand-up comedy show.

Tickets from €34.50 on sale Friday, November 30 at 10 am from Ticketmaster.