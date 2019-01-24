Queer Eye’s Fab Five head to Japan for special episodes

Queer Eye’s Fab Five are heading to Japan for four special episodes.

Netflix’s makeover show – hosted by Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, and Bobby Berk – will travel to the East Asian country after its third season starts streaming later this year.

Titled Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!, the episodes will see the hosts “work with local tastemakers to make-better a new group of heroes” while sampling Japanese culture, fashion and cuisine.

David Collins, Queer Eye creator, said: “In just a year since we launched season one, Queer Eye has become a global phenomenon once again and the Fab Five are truly the ambassadors of self-care and compassion that the world needs now more than ever.

“Filming in Japan is a wonderful opportunity for us to work with four deserving heroes that will help showcase the incredible traditions and customs of their country.”

Queer Eye is a reboot of Queer Eye For The Straight Guy, which aired from 2003 to 2007.

It featured five gay men giving a straight man a makeover. The reboot – which started streaming on Netflix last year – was shortened to Queer Eye to show its broadened scope.

The new episodes focuses on women and trans “heroes” as well as men.

- Press Association