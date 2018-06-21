Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski plans to open his own restaurant in New York

Queer Eye’s resident food expert Antoni Porowski plans to open up his own restaurant in New York City.

The Canadian-born chef is best known for handing out his food and drink advice to the subjects of Netflix’s makeover show, which he hosts alongside Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Karamo Brown and Bobby Berk.

I had an amazing time tonight with @cointreau_us celebrating The Art of the Mix! We mixed up handcrafted cocktails served with culinary pairings inspired by the upcoming cookbook of yours truly. One of my favorites from the night was pairing my Hot and Antoni Margarita – a spicy twist on The Original Margarita which is celebrating its 70th Anniversary this year – with my queso dip recipe served with patatas bravas. Cheers! #TheArtoftheMix #CointreauMargarita #sponsored A post shared by Antoni Porowski (@antoni) on Jun 20, 2018 at 6:15pm PDT

During a Queer Eye panel in New York, Porowski, 34, revealed his plans for a “fast-casual” eatery in the city.

According to Food & Wine, when asked about the restaurant he initially said he was not “supposed to talk about it” before relenting and adding: “I’m all about, like, cheese and pork belly and decadence, and as a result of the increased vanity of being on camera all the time and working out and eating healthy, I’m developing a fast-casual food concept restaurant that I’m going to be opening here in New York.”

Queer Eye season two is available on Netflix now.

- Press Association