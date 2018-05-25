Queer Eye Season Two release date is just around the corner

Netflix has announced the release date for season two of Queer Eye and it’s sooner than you think,

The second series of the high show will make its way to your small screens in 21 days on June 15.

In the words of the Jonathan Van Ness, can you believe?

The face you make when you find out season 2 of #QueerEye is coming June 15th @jvn pic.twitter.com/2WEnEHOXum — Judson (@JudsonK17) May 24, 2018

When it was announced the Netflix was set to reboot the 2007 Bravo show, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, there were a lot of queeries.

But the brand new ‘Fab Five’ proved their fierce and fabolousness with a series full of hopeful messages, wholesome love and homemade guacamole.

The makeover show sees five men, transform other guys whose seem to be stuck in a rut, from the inside out.

Each of the Fab Five specializes in a certain area which may need attention; Antoni Porowski (food and wine), Bobby Berk (interior design), Karamo Brown (culture) Jonathan Van Ness (grooming) and Tan France (fashion).