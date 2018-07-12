Queer Eye nominated at the Emmys 14 years after the original won an award

Netflix’s rebooted Queer Eye has been nominated for four Emmys – 14 years after the original show took home its first award.

The makeover programme returned in February this year and features the Fab Five – Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, and Karamo Brown – as they help contestants improve their lives.

The original show, Queer Eye For The Straight Guy, debuted in 2003 and won the Emmy for Outstanding Reality Programme in 2004 before the final episode aired in 2007.

meanwhile at the Fab 5 loft 😍... pic.twitter.com/LZgQgY5IpW — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) July 12, 2018

At a ceremony in Los Angeles on Thursday, it was revealed Queer Eye had been nominated for four awards, including Outstanding Structured Reality Programme.

The cast reacted to the news on Twitter and the show’s official account shared a video of their wild celebrations.

Captioned “meanwhile at the Fab 5 loft”, the clip showed Bobby holding the camera to his face while cast and crew cheered and hugged each other in the background.

Queer Eye will compete for the Emmy with Antiques Roadshow, Fixer Upper, Lip Sync Battle, Shark Tank and Who Do You Think You Are.

The show is also nominated for Outstanding Casting For A Reality Programme, Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Programme and Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Or Competition Reality Programme.

Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che and Colin Jost will host the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 17.

- Press Association