Queer Eye announces season two and people 'can't believe'

Prepare your emotions, Queer Eye has been commissioned for a season two.

In the words of the Jonathan Van Ness, can you believe?

When it was announced the Netflix was set to reboot the 2007 Bravo show, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, there were a lot of queeries.

But the brand new ‘Fab Five’ proved their fierce and fabolousness with a series full of hopeful messages, wholesome love and homemade guacamole.


The makeover show sees five men, transform other guys whose seem to be stuck in a rut, from the inside out.

Each of the Fab Five specializes in a certain area which may need attention; Antoni Porowski (food and wine), Bobby Berk (interior design), Karamo Brown (culture) Jonathan Van Ness (grooming) and Tan France (fashion).

Although tends to be described a fluffy makeover show, it’s much more than that.

As stylist Tan France describes in the very first episode, the original show “was fighting for tolerance. Our fight is for acceptance.”

Each episode also tackles issues such as racism, politics, and homophobia, along with some lifestyle advice.


By Anna O'Donoghue

