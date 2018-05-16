Public vote opens for Ifta's TV presenter of the year
Graham Norton, Miriam O'Callaghan, and Marty Morrissey are among the nominees for the only Ifta award voted for by the general public.
Ten presenters have been shortlisted by a panel of industry experts in recognition of their dedication to Irish broadcasting.
The winner of the Gala TV Presenter of the Year award will be decided through an online voting platform on Gala.ie which has just gone live.
The Iftas take place on Thursday, May 31 at the RDS in Dublin.
Digital Desk
