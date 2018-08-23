Proud mother Kerry Katona congratulates daughter on GCSE result

Reality TV star Kerry Katona has congratulated her daughter Lilly-Sue for getting a B grade on her GCSE English exam.

The former Atomic Kitten singer, 37, was especially proud of her child, who she had with her first husband former Westife singer Brian McFadden, as she sat the exam a year early.

In a social media post Katona shared a photo of herself and Lilly-Sue smiling in a car after collecting her result.

In a caption above the still on her Instagram story timeline, Katona wrote: “Oh my god, so proud!

“My Lilly just picked up her GCSEs and she got a B on her English, even taking it a year early! Never been so proud!”

The former I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! winner also added the snap to her main Instagram profile.

In another caption she added: “Well done my beautiful baby girl!”

Katona has two children by McFadden, Lilly-Sue and her sister Molly.

She had daughters Heidi and Max during her second marriage to taxi driver Mark Croft.

Katona’s youngest child is her daughter Dylan-Jorge who was born in 2014.

Her father is Katona’s third husband George Kay.

The couple split last year.

- Press Association