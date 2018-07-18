Princess Eugenie to do a Meghan and invite ordinary people to her wedding

Princess Eugenie and her husband-to-be Jack Brooksbank will invite 1,200 members of the public to their wedding, the couple have announced.

Members of the public will be invited into the grounds of Windsor Castle to share the special day on Friday, October 12.

Those attending will see the arrival of the congregation and members of the Royal family, listen to a live broadcast of the service and watch the bride and groom leave St George’s Chapel at the end of the ceremony.

Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank attending the Serpentine Summer Party 2018 held at the Serpentine Galleries Pavilion, Kensington Gardens, London (Ian West/PA)

The newlyweds will then go on a short carriage procession, which will pass through the grounds of Windsor Castle and onto Windsor High Street before returning to the castle.

Eugenie’s cousin, Prince Harry, married Meghan Markle at the same location in May.

Two hundred onlookers, most of them associated with charities close to both Harry and Meghan’s hearts, gathered in the castle grounds to see the couple leave the chapel as husband and wife.

It was announced in January that Eugenie, the Queen’s granddaughter, and Mr Brooksbank had become engaged in Nicaragua during a private holiday.

The 28-year-old princess began dating the 31-year-old brand ambassador of Casamigos Tequila about seven years ago after they met while skiing near the Swiss resort of Verbier.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank would like to invite members of the public to join their wedding on 12 October, 2018, to attend inside the Precincts of Windsor Castle.

More here: https://t.co/iLoX0bnQu4 pic.twitter.com/OUw4VTJR3Z — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 18, 2018

Eugenie, eighth in line to the throne, said she cried when Mr Brooksbank went down on one knee to ask for her hand in marriage, and she revealed the proposal was a “complete surprise” but the “perfect moment”.

Also present in the castle grounds on their wedding day will be representatives of charities supported by the couple, together with members of the Windsor community and children from local schools which Eugenie attended.

Members of the public can apply to attend the wedding at publicevents.royal.uk.

- Press Association