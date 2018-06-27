Prince’s estate and Sony sign distribution deal for 35 albums

The Prince estate and Sony Music Entertainment have signed a distribution deal for 35 of Prince’s previously released album titles.

The catalogue included in the deal will be distributed by Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony.

According to details of the accord, albums originally released between 1995 and 2010 will be available for worldwide distribution this year, including The Gold Experience, Emancipation and 3121.

Sony Music Entertainment & the Estate of @prince Rogers Nelson have inked an exclusive distribution agreement covering 35 essential previously released album titles from the Prince catalog. Read more: https://t.co/uc8xZ6md88 pic.twitter.com/4PMEQB8t0E — Legacy Recordings (@SonyLegacyRecs) June 27, 2018

Legacy will distribute more of Prince’s music in the future.

Music from the 1978 to 1996 era will be available in the US starting in 2021.

Prince estate entertainment adviser Troy Carter said Sony’s deep knowledge of Prince’s music makes it an ideal partner to release his work and give fans “more great music from Prince”.

Prince died in 2016 from an accidental fentanyl overdose.

- Press Association