President Higgins pays tribute to 'enormously talented musician' Alec Finn

Alec Finn, co-founder of Galway-based folk group De Danann has died at the age of 74.

An accomplished bouzouki player and guitarist, Mr Finn and De Danann’s brand of Irish folk received widespread acclaim since the release of their eponymous debut album in 1975.

President Michael D Higgins said Mr Finn was “an enormously talented musician and an influential bouzouki player” who “helped bring Irish music to the attention of a global audience”.

“All those who love Irish music will have heard with great sadness the news of the passing of Alec Finn,” President Higgins said in a statement.

“Proud of his family’s roots in Galway, Alec Finn grew up with music, and when his own talent combined with those of Frankie Gavin, Johnny McDonagh, Charlie Piggott and Dolores Keane, De Danann was born.

"From their early beginnings in An Spidéal and Galway City, De Danann grew to become one of the most significant and best-loved representatives of Irish music at its best.

"Alec Finn was also a distinguished solo artist and session musician, playing on a variety of string instruments, but always bringing his famed sensitivity and skill to every performance," the President said.

It has been a privilege to know Alec Finn. Sabina and I send our deepest condolences to his family, colleagues and friends, in the full knowledge that Alec Finn’s music will live on and continue to inspire countless people around the world.

De Danann posted a short statement to its Facebook page: “We are deeply saddened to lose our dear friend and bandmate Alec Finn today. A true genius of a man and he will be sorely missed by all. His music and legacy will live on."

Singer Tommy Fleming, who toured with De Dannan in the mid-90s, paid his respects on Twitter: “Just heard the news of the sad passing of my former colleague Alec Finn from De Dannan. Alec was a stalwart of Irish music and an integral member of De Dannan."